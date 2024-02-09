Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,081 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $14,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 25,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,110 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 19,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 153,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.2 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,857,483. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.03 and its 200-day moving average is $147.60. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $165.95.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $1,945,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.29, for a total transaction of $2,945,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,361,871.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Teresa Taylor sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $1,945,159.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,665.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,498,114 shares of company stock valued at $404,929,651 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.