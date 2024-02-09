Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,895 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $18,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 62,911 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,206 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,640 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the third quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. now owns 11,750 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 348,824 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,300,000 after buying an additional 59,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $420.49. 450,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,168. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $283.60 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $409.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $108.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Activity

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 6,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.07, for a total transaction of $2,785,977.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,406.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $412.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRTX

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.