Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 10,353 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Price Performance

CB traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.10. The company had a trading volume of 515,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $100.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $249.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.38.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 15.76%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

