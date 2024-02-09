Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 24,808 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $25,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 35.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after acquiring an additional 46,756 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of IBM traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $185.89. 2,039,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,653,219. The company has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.37. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $120.55 and a one year high of $196.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.