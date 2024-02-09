Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 37,173 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,173 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,355.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at $8,902,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $327,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,116 shares of company stock worth $6,923,671. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,736,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,798,892. The company has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

