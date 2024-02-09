Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $15.43 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 449,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,331 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.17% of Essential Utilities worth $15,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Trading Down 1.2 %

WTRG traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.00. 657,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $46.37.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WTRG. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

