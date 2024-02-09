Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,303 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,367 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $21,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $97.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,158. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.67. The company has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

