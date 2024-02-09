Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,342 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,714,000 after buying an additional 10,632,735 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $477,765,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $451,711,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $85.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,113,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,901,972. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.21 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. The company has a market cap of $140.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Societe Generale cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.56.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $393,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,140,842.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

