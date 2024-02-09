Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 10,111 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,713 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 10,111 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.09% of SEA worth $21,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth $237,386,000. Charles Lim Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 5,000,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $290,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $409,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,408 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 713.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,574,700 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,528. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.03. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.38). SEA had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SE. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on SEA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

