Comparing Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) and Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) and Acura Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ACUR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Ascendis Pharma A/S has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acura Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascendis Pharma A/S -180.61% -917.40% -54.12% Acura Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascendis Pharma A/S $288.08 million 27.90 -$614.45 million ($9.25) -15.05 Acura Pharmaceuticals $1.56 million 0.04 -$880,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Ascendis Pharma A/S and Acura Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Acura Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ascendis Pharma A/S and Acura Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 3 7 0 2.70 Acura Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus price target of $154.75, indicating a potential upside of 11.13%. Given Ascendis Pharma A/S’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Ascendis Pharma A/S is more favorable than Acura Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Acura Pharmaceuticals beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

(Get Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia. In addition, it is developing TransCon toll like receptors 7/8 agonist for intratumoral delivery; and TransCon IL-2 ß/? for systemic delivery. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

About Acura Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an innovative drug delivery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products to address safe use of medications in the United States. It offers Oxaydo tablets, a Schedule II narcotic indicated for the management of acute and chronic moderate to severe pain; and Nexafed products, which are pseudoephedrine and acetaminophen tablets that are used as nasal decongestants in various non-prescription and prescription cold, sinus, and allergy products. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with Egalet US, Inc. and Egalet Ltd. to manufacture and commercialize Oxaydo products worldwide; and development and commercialization agreement with Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC to develop LTX-03, an immediate-release tablets utilizing LIMITx technology. The company was formerly known as Halsey Drug Co., Inc. The company was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Palatine, Illinois. Acura Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Abuse Deterrent Pharma, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.