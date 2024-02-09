Comparing Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) and Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) and Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Nitto Denko and Nomura Research Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nitto Denko 10.61% 10.15% 7.96% Nomura Research Institute 11.33% 20.58% 9.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nitto Denko and Nomura Research Institute, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nitto Denko 0 0 0 0 N/A Nomura Research Institute 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Nitto Denko pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Nomura Research Institute pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Nitto Denko pays out 25.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Nomura Research Institute pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nitto Denko and Nomura Research Institute’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nitto Denko $6.88 billion 1.82 $807.88 million $2.32 18.77 Nomura Research Institute $5.12 billion 3.24 $564.67 million $0.99 28.18

Nitto Denko has higher revenue and earnings than Nomura Research Institute. Nitto Denko is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nomura Research Institute, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Nitto Denko has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nomura Research Institute has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nomura Research Institute beats Nitto Denko on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nitto Denko



Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes. The company also offers functional thermal transfer systems, such as labels, barcode label printers, and label printing software; tapes for electrical and electronic equipment; dust removal products for clean rooms; fluoroplastic sheets and tapes, and fluoroplastic porous films; and materials for housing and construction. In addition, it provides medical products, including transdermal therapeutic systems, athletic tapes, medical adhesive tapes for wearable devices and body sensors, adhesive tapes, and particles for nucleic acid synthesis. The company offers its products to automotive and transportation, housing/housing equipment, infrastructure, material, home appliance and electrical, display, electronic device, medical, packaging, and consumer/personal care industries. Nitto Denko Corporation was incorporated in 1918 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

About Nomura Research Institute



Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. provides consulting, financial information technology (IT) solution, industrial IT solution, and IT platform services in Japan and internationally. Its Consulting segment offers management, operational, and system consulting services for enterprises and government agencies. This segment also offers research, future projections, and recommendations to society, economics, business, technology, etc. The company's Financial IT Solutions segment provides system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online and BPO services for the financial institutions, including the securities, insurance, banking, asset management, and other financial sectors. Its Industrial IT Solutions segment offers system consulting, development, and management solutions, as well as shared online services primarily for the distribution, manufacturing, service, and public sectors. The company's IT Platform Services segment engages in the data center operation activities and construction of IT platforms and networks to the Financial IT and Industrial IT Solutions segments, as well as provides IT platform solutions and information security services to external clients. This segment is also involved in the research related to advance IT, etc. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

