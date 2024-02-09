Comparing Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) & System1 (NYSE:SST)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) and System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and System1’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A System1 $826.65 million 0.21 -$373.46 million N/A N/A

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than System1.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, System1 has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and System1’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% System1 -36.83% -39.90% -14.44%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tiga Acquisition and System1, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A System1 0 0 1 0 3.00

System1 has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 220.86%. Given System1’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe System1 is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

System1 beats Tiga Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, Partner Network, and Subscription. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation software that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers. In addition, the company sells security software solutions comprising antivirus, adblock, and safe browsing software as a service subscription consisting of real-time antivirus protection, safe browsing, adblocking, blocking of malicious websites, and data breach monitoring to end-user customers, as well as provides additional add-on services. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

