Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE CMG opened at C$8.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$706.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$6.21 and a 52 week high of C$10.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.85.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The firm had revenue of C$22.63 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3795754 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Computer Modelling Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total value of C$162,972.00. In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.06, for a total transaction of C$162,972.00. Also, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$102,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 89,500 shares of company stock worth $901,096 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on Computer Modelling Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.14.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

Featured Stories

