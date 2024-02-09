Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Raised to $26.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Confluent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $41.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.42.

Get Confluent alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Confluent

Confluent Trading Up 34.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

CFLT opened at $32.57 on Monday. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.89.

In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,806,135.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $5,868,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,502 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total value of $203,622.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 409,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,806,135.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,216 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,051 over the last ninety days. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 3.3% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 1.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 25,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Confluent by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.