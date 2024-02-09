Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Holdings Increased by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 433,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,142 shares during the period. Construction Partners accounts for approximately 12.2% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $15,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after buying an additional 59,957 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 9,622 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,511,000 after buying an additional 500,697 shares during the last quarter. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.30. 363,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,622. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average is $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.70. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $50.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

ROAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

In other news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

