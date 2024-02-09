Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.66

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.66 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 143241 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Construction Partners Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.12.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.32 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In related news, Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Construction Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Construction Partners by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 229,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 16,721 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 99,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $3,840,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 492,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,999,000 after acquiring an additional 84,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

