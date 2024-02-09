Contrasting Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.0% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. 47.6% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Akerna shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Akerna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $106.03 million 0.57 -$89.26 million ($17.51) -0.33 Akerna $13.65 million 0.24 -$79.06 million ($7.10) -0.04

Analyst Ratings

Akerna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Akerna, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and Akerna, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 0 2 0 3.00 Akerna 0 1 0 0 2.00

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus price target of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 142.14%. Akerna has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.88%. Given Akerna’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Akerna is more favorable than Stronghold Digital Mining.

Risk and Volatility

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.77, meaning that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akerna has a beta of 3.02, meaning that its share price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -106.91% -17.90% -7.38% Akerna -339.99% N/A -113.03%

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats Akerna on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in the United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a retail analytics platform. In addition, the company operates Solo, a seed-to-sale tagging and tracking software platform, and Trellis, a cultivation and compliance software platform. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

