Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Raises Dividend to $1.61 Per Share

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Copa has increased its dividend by an average of 60.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Copa has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Copa to earn $17.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Shares of Copa stock opened at $100.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.22. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Copa has a 52-week low of $78.12 and a 52-week high of $121.20.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copa will post 15.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPA. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Copa by 1,560.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Copa by 292.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

