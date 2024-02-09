Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 15th. Analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.86. 290,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,514. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.46. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $34.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $56,034.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,317.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,355 in the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 116,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CORT. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.81.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

