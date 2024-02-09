Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) PT Lowered to $17.00

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CLB. TheStreet cut shares of Core Laboratories from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.88.

NYSE CLB opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $694.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.89. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm had revenue of $128.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Core Laboratories by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 9,913.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

