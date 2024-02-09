Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,253 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after buying an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,114,880,000 after buying an additional 686,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,243,000 after buying an additional 445,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corning by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Corning Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.80. The stock had a trading volume of 108,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170,473. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $36.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. Corning’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.