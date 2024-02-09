Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $659.96.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.21, for a total value of $756,393.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,300 shares in the company, valued at $16,529,103. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,669 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,099 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 846.8% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,535,938 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $724.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $465.33 and a 52-week high of $728.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $667.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $598.41.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

