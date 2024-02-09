Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Announces Earnings Results

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.53), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Cousins Properties updated its FY24 guidance to $2.57-2.67 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.570-2.670 EPS.

Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CUZ stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $23.07. 972,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,715,611. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 232.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 23.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

