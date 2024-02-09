Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.25.
Coveo Solutions Stock Performance
Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$41.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$42.10 million. Coveo Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.
