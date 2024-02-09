Critical Comparison: Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) versus Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Glacier Bancorp has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.9% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.0% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Glacier Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Wintrust Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Glacier Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Glacier Bancorp pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glacier Bancorp and Wintrust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glacier Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Wintrust Financial 0 0 9 1 3.10

Glacier Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $38.40, indicating a potential upside of 4.52%. Wintrust Financial has a consensus target price of $103.36, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Given Wintrust Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wintrust Financial is more favorable than Glacier Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glacier Bancorp 19.63% 7.59% 0.80% Wintrust Financial 18.71% 13.23% 1.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Glacier Bancorp and Wintrust Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glacier Bancorp $1.14 billion 3.59 $222.93 million $2.01 18.28 Wintrust Financial $3.33 billion 1.70 $622.63 million $9.58 9.67

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Glacier Bancorp. Wintrust Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glacier Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Glacier Bancorp on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides construction and permanent loans on residential real estate; consumer land or lot loans; unimproved land and land development loans; and residential builder guidance lines comprising pre-sold and spec-home construction, and lot acquisition loans. In addition, it offers commercial real estate loans to purchase, construct, and finance commercial real estate properties; consumer loans secured by real estate, automobiles, or other assets; paycheck protection program loans; home equity loans consisting of junior lien mortgages, and first and junior lien lines of credit secured by owner-occupied 1-4 family residences; and agriculture loans. Further, the company provides mortgage origination and loan servicing services. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Kalispell, Montana.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages for sale into the secondary market; and provision of lending, deposits, and treasury management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; and other specialty finance services, as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

