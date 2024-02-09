Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 135.38% and a negative net margin of 460.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.40) EPS.

Curis Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,622. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.78. Curis has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $20.00.

Institutional Trading of Curis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Curis by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in Curis by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 43,275 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Curis by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Curis by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 74,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRIS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Curis in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Curis from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

