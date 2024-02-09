CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Acquires $1,000,104.78 in Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) Director George A. Borba, Jr. bought 59,601 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CVB Financial Stock Performance

CVBF stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVB Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 158,599 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in CVB Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 34,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,914,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,625 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CVB Financial by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 594,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,784,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,412,000 after purchasing an additional 190,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

See Also

