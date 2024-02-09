CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $310.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by research analysts at Susquehanna from $255.00 to $310.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
