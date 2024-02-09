CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $310.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.74.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR traded up $18.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $279.83. 554,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,050. The company’s 50-day moving average is $219.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.58 and a beta of 1.06. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $120.11 and a 1 year high of $280.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

