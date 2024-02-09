CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Raised to $310.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.78% from the company’s current price.
CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $207.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.74.
View Our Latest Analysis on CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 62.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CyberArk Software
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Here’s your warning: Enphase stock ready to rally
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- PepsiCo did not lose its fizz; buy on the dip
- What Are Low Beta Stocks
- Will the dominance of the Magnificent 7 persist in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.