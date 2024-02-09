D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.82 Million Holdings in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 13,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 45.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Bunge Global from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Bunge Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.11.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $86.50 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $116.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.97.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.89. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.24 earnings per share. Bunge Global’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

