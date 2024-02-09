D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $2.94 Million Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,830 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Motco lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter worth $33,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $139.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.20. General Electric has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $139.48. The stock has a market cap of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. StockNews.com upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

