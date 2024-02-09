D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI opened at $647.06 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $325.15 and a fifty-two week high of $658.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $570.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $492.67. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.