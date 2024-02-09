D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 18,312 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 103.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,312 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 100.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after buying an additional 44,650 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Sempra by 95.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 99.8% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 5,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 113.7% during the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra by 112.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 245,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 129,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 34,190 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $2,421,677.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Trading Down 0.3 %

Sempra Dividend Announcement

SRE opened at $69.84 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $80.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sempra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sempra

Sempra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.