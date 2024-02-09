D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,797 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYF. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

SYF opened at $38.88 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.31%.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,995.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 7,283 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $283,964.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,995.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,460 shares of company stock valued at $477,302 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

