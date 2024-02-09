DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Riskified (NYSE:RSKD)

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RSKD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Riskified from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $5.75) on shares of Riskified in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays downgraded Riskified from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Riskified in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of RSKD stock opened at $4.72 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35. Riskified has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.25.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $71.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riskified

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSKD. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Riskified by 83.3% in the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 485,248 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Riskified by 78.6% in the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,826,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,202 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $7,805,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Riskified in the third quarter valued at $1,558,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Riskified by 39.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Company Profile

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

