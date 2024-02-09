Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock Holdings Raised by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,194,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,462 shares during the period. Danaher makes up 4.0% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned approximately 0.43% of Danaher worth $792,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after buying an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Danaher by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Danaher by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,074,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $244.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 990,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,127. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $230.82 and a 200 day moving average of $232.04. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $249.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

