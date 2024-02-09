Davidson Investment Advisors Acquires 429 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. 22,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,801. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

