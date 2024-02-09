Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP stock traded down $5.22 on Friday, hitting $168.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,723,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,387,260. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.48. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The stock has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

