Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.06 and last traded at $15.06. Approximately 106,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 514,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

DCPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.36.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 47.69%. The business had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,435 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $35,234.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,323.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCPH. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 126,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 68,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $5,678,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 144,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,561,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 92,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

