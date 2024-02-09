DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0382 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0382 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $8.73 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00115381 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00034483 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007542 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.