Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Up 6.4%

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.25. 620,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 224,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Defense Metals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.24 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Defense Metals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Defense Metals

In related news, Director Andrew Burgess sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.25, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

