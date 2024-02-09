DEI Self Reported Market Cap Tops $197.45 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One DEI token can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $197.45 million and $34.67 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded 39.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00150089 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008627 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.