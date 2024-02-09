Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

DENN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Denny’s from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $10.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $546.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.99. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

In other news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $1,060,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Denny’s by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,178,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 94,513 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

