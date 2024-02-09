DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,160,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of DexCom worth $201,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the third quarter worth $48,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.5% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 139.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $358,774.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,858,032.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $358,774.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $9,773,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,098 shares of company stock worth $7,091,785 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $127.05 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.