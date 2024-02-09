DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Issues Earnings Results

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

DexCom Trading Down 3.9 %

DXCM traded down $4.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,586,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. DexCom has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $139.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,452,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $101,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,045,222. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total transaction of $491,800.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,499 shares in the company, valued at $32,452,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $7,091,785. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DexCom by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 25.7% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, October 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

