Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $176.12 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $176.12.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $153.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.04.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,454.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 38,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,510,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

