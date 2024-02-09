Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Diebold Nixdorf Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Diebold Nixdorf

Shares of DBD opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.87. Diebold Nixdorf has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $31.77.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Arthur F. Anton acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the first quarter worth $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 25.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Further Reading

