DigiByte Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days (DGB)

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last seven days, DigiByte has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $134.85 million and $3.84 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,158.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00150429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.67 or 0.00531551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00055488 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008644 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.98 or 0.00258654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.70 or 0.00166878 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 16,815,429,039 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

