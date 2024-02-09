Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.00

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 6620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.

Digimarc Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Digimarc alerts:

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 44.78% and a negative net margin of 145.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Digimarc

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Digimarc by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digimarc in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 316,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.