Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.00

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.76, with a volume of 6620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.37.
Digimarc Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.41 million, a P/E ratio of -16.54 and a beta of 1.22.
Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.99 million for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 44.78% and a negative net margin of 145.90%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Digimarc
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Digimarc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digimarc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.