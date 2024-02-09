Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) Stock Holdings Lowered by Rather & Kittrell Inc.

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lowered its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,082 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 4.5% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $11,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.61. The company had a trading volume of 202,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,130. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.13. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.19 and a 1 year high of $34.60.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

